China warns US House leader against meeting Taiwan president
Published
Taiwan's President Tsai is set to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Beijing said that the Republican leader should avoid repeating "disastrous" past mistakes.Full Article
Published
Taiwan's President Tsai is set to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Beijing said that the Republican leader should avoid repeating "disastrous" past mistakes.Full Article
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is set to land in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening ahead of a meeting with the U.S. House speaker...
Taiwan’s President Arrives in US , Despite China’s Warnings.
NPR reports that President Tsai Ing-wen is
in America..