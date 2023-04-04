Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy protection in the US
Virgin Orbit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US after failing to secure the funding needed to recover from a January rocket failure.Full Article
Washington (AFP) April 4, 2023
Virgin Orbit, the satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson, has filed for..
Spaceport Cornwall has said that it will continue to work to 'grow the space cluster in Cornwall' despite the setback from Virgin..