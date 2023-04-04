Former Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from participating in any sport for two years over his use of a prohibited substance.Full Article
Amir Khan banned from sport for two years
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boxer Amir Khan banned for two years after testing positive for banned substance
Hull Daily Mail
Khan, who retired last year, insisted that he was not a 'cheat' and had ingested the substance by accident
-
Amir Khan banned for two years after anti-doping test reveals presence of prohibited substance
BBC News
-
News24.com | Ex-world boxing champion Khan handed 2-year ban for doping
News24
-
Boxer Amir Khan banned from ALL SPORT for two years after accepting doping charge
City A.M.
-
Amir Khan banned for two years for doping violation
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Khan banned for two years for doping violation
BBC Sport
British boxer Amir Khan is banned for two years after an anti-doping test revealed the presence of a prohibited substance in the..