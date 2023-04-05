Jacinda Ardern gets standing ovation as she delivers farewell speech to New Zealand parliament
Published
Jacinda Ardern was given a standing ovation as she delivered her farewell speech to the New Zealand parliament.Full Article
Published
Jacinda Ardern was given a standing ovation as she delivered her farewell speech to the New Zealand parliament.Full Article
In a rousing and personal farewell speech this week in parliament, the former prime minister touched on family, politics and one of..
Truth Seeker in my Spare Time