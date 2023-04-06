A 38-year-old woman has given birth to a "miracle" baby boy, after having her ovaries removed to save her life and beat an exceptionally rare form of cancer.Full Article
Rare cancer survivor with no ovaries gives birth to 'miracle' baby
