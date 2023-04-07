S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole dies at 46, months after band announces reunion tour
Paul Cattermole of English pop band S Club 7 has died. He was 46. The band confirmed writing that the members are "truly devastated" by the news.
Paul Cattermole, a member of the late-’90s British teenpop group S Club 7, has died suddenly and unexpectedly. The BBC reports..
It comes weeks after the band announced a reunion tour