Brooks Koepka Seizes Masters Lead After 2nd Round
Published
The LIV golfer was at 12 under with a three-stroke lead after two rounds when play was suspended because of inclement weather.Full Article
Published
The LIV golfer was at 12 under with a three-stroke lead after two rounds when play was suspended because of inclement weather.Full Article
ViewTwo massive trees came crashing down on Friday at the 87th Masters in Augusta, Georgia.
The live telecast of the..
Brooks Koepka has fired the biggest shot for the upstart LIV tour on the opening day of the Masters on Thursday. Koepka, one of the..