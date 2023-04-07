'Boy in the tent' among 850 charity and community representatives invited to coronation

The "boy in the tent" - who raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for a hospice - is among more than 850 community and charity representatives invited to the King's coronation.Full Article
Over 850 community and charity representatives invited to King’s coronation
'Boy in the tent' Max Woosey, who raised more than £750,000 by camping in his garden for three years, among those to watch from..
