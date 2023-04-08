Police called to 'disturbance' during Bodyguard musical after audience 'tried to sing over cast'
Published
Police were called to a theatre in Manchester after a "disturbance" during a performance of hit musical The Bodyguard.Full Article
Published
Police were called to a theatre in Manchester after a "disturbance" during a performance of hit musical The Bodyguard.Full Article
Watch as the performance had to be stopped early after police were called out to the theatre last night to deal with disruptive..