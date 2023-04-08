SNP facing 'biggest crisis in 50 years' - Mike Russell
The party president and former minister believes independence "cannot be achieved right now".Full Article
Mike Russell, the SNP president and a former minister, admitted he does not think independence can be achieved 'right now'.
A senior figure in the SNP has said the party faces its biggest crisis in 50 years amid the police investigation into its finances...