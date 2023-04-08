China has accused the World Health Organisation (WHO) of "attempting to smear" Beijing after the global health body's boss said data linking the origins of coronavirus to raccoon dogs should have been shared years ago.Full Article
China accuses WHO of 'attempting to smear' Beijing in row about origins of COVID
