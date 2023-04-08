Sunak pledges to fulfil promise of Good Friday Agreement ahead of Biden visit

Rishi Sunak will welcome President Joe Biden when he arrives in Belfast this week, pledging to fulfil the promise of the Good Friday Agreement as they mark its 25th anniversary and talking of a "better future" for Northern Ireland.Full Article
