Douglas Ross: Tories 'emphatically' reject Scottish leader's Labour vote call
Published
The Scottish Tory leader says politicians should "look beyond their own narrow party agenda and do what's best for the country".Full Article
Published
The Scottish Tory leader says politicians should "look beyond their own narrow party agenda and do what's best for the country".Full Article
Craig Hoy said the party will 'always advocate that Scottish Conservatives vote Scottish Conservative' but added voters 'will make..