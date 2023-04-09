Boston Bruins tie wins record; Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid hits 150-point milestone
Saturday was already a record day with 16 NHL games for the first time. Several milestones on the ice provided an exclamation point.
Edmonton's Connor McDavid had a goal and assist in the first period against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday to reach 150 points..