S Club 7 have encouraged fans who want to commemorate Paul Cattermole to donate to a youth musical theatre charity in his memory, in lieu of flowers.Full Article
S Club 7 stars send message to fans on how to honour Paul Cattermole
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
S Club 7 Thanks Fans for Support After Paul Cattermole's Death at 46
Members of S Club 7 are showing gratitude towards their fanbase amid a difficult time. The British pop group shared a message to..
E! Online