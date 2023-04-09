The King, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal Family attended St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the first Easter Sunday service of Charles's reign.Full Article
Royal Family attend King's first Easter Sunday service
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Charles and royal family leave first Easter Sunday of reign
ODN
King Charles leaves St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, after attending the first Easter Sunday service of his reign.
He was..
Advertisement
More coverage
Charles and royal family attend first Easter Sunday of reign
ODN
King Charles was joined by members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle for his first Easter Sunday service of his reign. Report..