Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' star, dies at 81: 'We lost a legend'

Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' star, dies at 81: 'We lost a legend'

USATODAY.com

Published

Michael Lerner, best known for his roles in "Barton Fink," "Godzilla" and "Elf," has died at the age of 81, his nephew Sam Lerner revealed Sunday.

Full Article