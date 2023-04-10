BBC objects to Twitter's 'government-funded media' label
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Twitter: BBC objects to the label of ‘government funded media’, protests | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Twitter has labelled the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which is funded predominantly by British households paying a..
Advertisement
More coverage
Twitter: BBC objects to 'government funded media' tag
BBC News
Corporation says it wants to resolve issue after one of its main accounts receives new designation.