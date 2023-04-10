5 dead after shooting at Kentucky bank building
Five people have been killed in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville, Ky., and the suspected shooter is also dead, police say.Full Article
Police say at least six people have been taken to hospital for treatment, and that the gunman was killed at the scene.
