Ukraine’s prosecutor general on investigating alleged Russian war crimes
Published
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin is leading the charge for an international investigation into alleged Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine. On Wednesday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Kostin joins Washington Post Live to discuss the challenges in building accountability, the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the state of Ukraine more than a year into the war with Russia.Full Article