Joe Biden greets Rishi Sunak on historic 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
Published
US President Joe Biden has landed in Belfast to meet Rishi Sunak to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.Full Article
Published
US President Joe Biden has landed in Belfast to meet Rishi Sunak to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.Full Article
Rishi Sunak reveals that talks with the US President included "incredible economic opportunities" for Northern Ireland, as well as..
Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Rishi Sunak today after arriving in Northern Ireland last night to mark the 25th..