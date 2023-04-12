Jake Paul v Nate Diaz: YouTuber to face former UFC fighter in boxing bout in August
Published
Jake Paul will take to the ring for the first time since he lost to Tommy Fury when he faces ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz in August.Full Article
Published
Jake Paul will take to the ring for the first time since he lost to Tommy Fury when he faces ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz in August.Full Article
Jake Paul returns to the ring in August to face former UFC star Nate Diaz. Our panel answers the most pressing questions around..
YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul and former UFC bad boy Nate Diaz will square off in a boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas,..