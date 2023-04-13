Met officers guilty of gross misconduct over offensive WhatsApp messages
Eight serving and former officers sent offensive and discriminatory messages, a panel hears.Full Article
Katie Price says she is "really really happy" that eight Metropolitan Police officers who shared offensive WhatsApp messages about..
The officers - seven men and one woman - were found to have sent sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic and disablist comments.
Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct over “discriminatory and..