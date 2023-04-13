What to know as mifepristone 'abortion pill' battle makes its way to Supreme Court
Published
President Joe Biden's administration quickly vowed to appeal a lower court's ruling on the abortion pill mifepristone to the Supreme Court.
Published
President Joe Biden's administration quickly vowed to appeal a lower court's ruling on the abortion pill mifepristone to the Supreme Court.
The White House will ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the legal battle surrounding the abortion medication mifepristone. A..
While a Texas judge issued an order to suspend mifepristone from the market, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could still..