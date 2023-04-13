Who is Josh Harris? Washington Commanders nearing deal with billionaire new owner
Josh Harris owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. His investment group now nears a deal to buy NFL's Washington Commanders.
ViewA group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's..
If Harris becomes the new owner of the Washington Commanders, here's what fans might have to look forward to.