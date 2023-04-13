After Pentagon leak arrest, Marjorie Taylor Greene questions who is "the real enemy"
Published
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a history of making controversial comments on Twitter and other social media. The latest involves the Pentagon leak.
Published
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a history of making controversial comments on Twitter and other social media. The latest involves the Pentagon leak.
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is defending Jack Teixeira, suspect in the Pentagon documents leak, as..