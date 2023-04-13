Florida Legislature passes 6-week abortion ban; bill heads to Gov. DeSantis' desk for signature
Published
Whether it goes into effect is contingent on how the Florida Supreme Court rules in a lawsuit against the current 15-week law.
Published
Whether it goes into effect is contingent on how the Florida Supreme Court rules in a lawsuit against the current 15-week law.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after..
ViewFlorida Republican lawmakers used a supermajority in the state's legislature to grant final passage of the state's Senate Bill..