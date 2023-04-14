Vladimir Kara-Murza’s wife and defense attorney react to his formal sentencing

Vladimir Kara-Murza, the Russian political activist and Washington Post columnist, has been imprisoned in Moscow since April 2022 – accused of treason after criticizing the war in Ukraine. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET for a conversation with his wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, and his defense attorney, Vadim Prokhorov, immediately following his formal sentencing to discuss his case, his current detention and the future of free speech in Russia.