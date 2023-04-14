Two Met Police officers have been sacked over "discriminatory and offensive" WhatsApp messages - including some which made fun of Katie Price's disabled son Harvey.Full Article
Two Met Police officers sacked over 'discriminatory and offensive' WhatsApp messages
