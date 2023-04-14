NBA suspends Miles Bridges 30 games for domestic violence, though actual missed games will be less
Published
Because Miles Bridges, 25, missed the entire 2022-23 season without pay, the NBA has credited him with 20 games already served.
Published
Because Miles Bridges, 25, missed the entire 2022-23 season without pay, the NBA has credited him with 20 games already served.
Free-agent Miles Bridges has received a 30-game suspension without pay from the NBA, with 20 games already served, for a domestic..