Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among musical acts on the "world class" line-up for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, it has been announced.Full Article
Coronation Concert: Star-studded line-up announced for Windsor Castle event
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli To Headline King’s Coronation Concert
Upworthy
Katy Perry, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, and Lionel Richie are the headline names announced as the first stars set to appear at King..