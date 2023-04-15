Fighting Erupts in Sudan’s Capital
Residents reported clashes between the army and a powerful paramilitary group across the city, after weeks of mounting tensions between military leaders.Full Article
Gunfire and explosions have rocked the Sudanese capital of Khartoum after clashes erupted between the nation's military..