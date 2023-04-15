Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 17-year-old boy who died following a shooting in north London.Full Article
Two arrested after 17-year-old fatally shot in north London
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Toddler mauled by dingo rushed to WA hospital
Sydney Morning Herald
A two-year-old child has been mauled by a dingo at a popular campground in WA's north.
-
NATO’s Geopolitical Expansion: Geostrategic Challenges of Russia – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
2023 Porsche Cayenne teases new styling before 18 April reveal
Autocar
-
Steppe Change: How Russia’s War On Ukraine Is Reshaping Kazakhstan – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Brazil’s Lula Visits China With Ukraine Peace Talks On His Agenda – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Moroccan Jews Show Israelis How To Behave – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Both Passover and Easter were again celebrated during Ramadan this year; and the North African Jewish festival of Mimouna..