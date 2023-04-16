World Snooker Championship 2023: Neil Robertson sweeps Wu Yize aside in first round
Published
Neil Robertson produces a sublime display to defeat Chinese debutant Wu Yize 10-3 in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.Full Article
Published
Neil Robertson produces a sublime display to defeat Chinese debutant Wu Yize 10-3 in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.Full Article
Neil Robertson produces a sublime display to defeat Chinese debutant Wu Yize 10-3 in the first round of the World Championship in..