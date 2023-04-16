Ahmad Jamal, Jazz Pianist With a Measured Approach, Dies at 92
He was known for his laid-back style and for his influence on, among others, Miles Davis, who once said, "All my inspiration comes from Ahmad Jamal."
The pianist's 1958 recording At The Pershing: But Not For Me spent 108 weeks on the Billboard album chart.