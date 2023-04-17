Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced by Moscow's city court to 25 years in jail after it found him guilty of charges including treason and spreading misinformation about Russia's military.Full Article
Treason trial of Putin critic shows near-total removal of basic rights in Russia
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Steppe Change: How Russia’s War On Ukraine Is Reshaping Kazakhstan – Analysis
By Marie Dumoulin*
*Introduction*
Kazakhstan experienced a year of shocks and change in 2022. In early..
Eurasia Review