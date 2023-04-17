Two New York residents have been arrested and charged after allegedly running an illegal Manhattan police station for the Chinese government.Full Article
Two charged with 'running illegal police station' in New York for Chinese government
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BREAKING: FBI Arrests Two for Operating Illegal Chinese Police Station in New York
Rumble
Jordan and Logan discuss the shocking news that the US arrested two men in connection with a secret Chinese Police Station,..
-
2 Chinese nationals charged with operating a secret police station in New York City
Upworthy
-
Two arrested setting up Chinese ‘secret police station’ in New York
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Chinese Agents Opened ‘Police Station’ In NYC To Spy On Dissident, DOJ Alleges
Upworthy
-
Two arrested for operating secret Chinese police station in New York
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
China accused of running undeclared police station in New York
Newsy
ViewThe Department of Justice announced 44 individuals have been charged with various crimes for allegedly being involved in a..
-
US arrests two men over Chinese 'police station' in New York
Deutsche Welle
-
U.S. charges two with setting up Chinese 'secret police station'
Upworthy
-
Two arrested on charges of running secret Chinese state police station
Upworthy
-
U.S. charges 2 men for allegedly helping to establish secret Chinese police outpost in NYC
CBC.ca