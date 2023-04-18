Canada’s public broadcaster pauses Twitter over ‘government-funded’ tag
Published
It is the latest conflict between Twitter, owner Elon Musk and publicly supported news outlets like NPR, PBC, the BBC and ABC in Australia.Full Article
Published
It is the latest conflict between Twitter, owner Elon Musk and publicly supported news outlets like NPR, PBC, the BBC and ABC in Australia.Full Article
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation paused its use of Twitter on Monday after the social media platform owned by..