Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appeared in a Russian courtroom to appeal against his pre-trial detention.Full Article
US reporter charged with spying appears in Russian court for appeal hearing
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
News24.com | US Wall Street Journal reporter to appeal against arrest and detention in Russian jail
News24
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will appeal on Tuesday against his arrest and detention in a former KGB prison in..
-
Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich Appears in Russian Court to Appeal Charges of Espionage
Upworthy
-
Evan Gershkovich: U.S. Journalist Appears In Russian Court To Appeal Detention
Upworthy
-
US journalist Evan Gershkovich denied bail in Russia
Upworthy
-
Jailed U.S. Reporter Evan Gershkovich Appears in Russian Court for Appeal Hearing. Here’s What to Know
TIME
Advertisement
More coverage
Russian court rejects US reporter's appeal against pre-trial detention
Sky News
A Russian court has rejected the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's appeal against his pre-detention trial.