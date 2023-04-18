Canada's inflation rate cools to 4.3% in March
Published
Canada's inflation rate decelerated to 4.3 per cent in March, down from 5.2 per cent the previous month and in line with economist expectations.Full Article
Published
Canada's inflation rate decelerated to 4.3 per cent in March, down from 5.2 per cent the previous month and in line with economist expectations.Full Article
The USD/CAD exchange rate drifted downwards on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Canada consumer inflation data. It has dropped to a..