Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: India likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with Saudi Arabia, here's why
Published
Most Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, are expected to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Most Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, are expected to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday.Full Article
Countries across the world have declared dates for Eid but many of them fall on different days
'This year it is very likely that we will have a divided Eid within the UK'