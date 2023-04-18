Bidens’ tax returns show income of nearly $580,000 last year
Published
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden filed 2022 tax returns showing they gave more than $20,000 to charityFull Article
Published
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden filed 2022 tax returns showing they gave more than $20,000 to charityFull Article
President Biden's tax returns reveal that his wage as president is $400k, while Jill Biden earned $82,335 teaching English at..
ViewDid you spend time on the phone with the IRS this tax year? Or are you bracing yourself to wait for some last-minute tax help?..