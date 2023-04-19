Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron returns after taking skate to face, getting 75 stitches
Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to the face during a goalmouth scramble against the Vegas Golden Knights. He returned to the game.
Winnipeg forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face Tuesday night, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice..
