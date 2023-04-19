Germany: Several people stabbed in Duisburg gym
Published
At least four people were seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a gym in Duisburg. A police operation is underway in the city, with a suspect on the run.Full Article
Published
At least four people were seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a gym in Duisburg. A police operation is underway in the city, with a suspect on the run.Full Article
At least four people were seriously injured in a stabbing attack in a gym in Duisburg. A police operation is underway in the city.