At least 29 killed in Beijing hospital fire
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29
Terra Daily
Beijing (AFP) April 19, 2023
Chinese authorities said on Wednesday they had detained a dozen people over a hospital fire..
Advertisement
More coverage
Beijing Hospital Fire Deaths Rise To 29, Mostly Patients
Huffington Post
The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say they believe it originated from welding sparks from work being done..