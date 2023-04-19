Fox News-Dominion Lawsuit Settlement: What to Know
Published
The 11th-hour deal saved Fox a potentially lengthy legal tangle, though it still faces other lawsuits over its coverage of false claims about the 2020 election.Full Article
Published
The 11th-hour deal saved Fox a potentially lengthy legal tangle, though it still faces other lawsuits over its coverage of false claims about the 2020 election.Full Article
Fox News settled Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against it Tuesday for $787.5 million, avoiding an anticipated..
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, who previously worked at Fox News for 16 years, weighs in on the settlement between Fox News and..