India population to surpass China by mid-2023 - UN
Published
India is expected to have 2.9 million more people than its neighbour by mid-2023, according to UN data.Full Article
Published
India is expected to have 2.9 million more people than its neighbour by mid-2023, according to UN data.Full Article
New Delhi (AFP) April 19, 2023
India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country by the end of June,..
India's population will be 1.4286 billion compared to China's 1.4257 billion at mid-year, the United Nations Population Fund's..
By Jan Servaes*
February 1 marked two years since Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw, launched a disastrous coup that has..