A curious toddler has become the tiniest intruder to ever breach the perimeter of the White House after squeezing through a metal fence.Full Article
Toddler enters White House grounds triggering Secret Service security alert
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Toddler becomes one of the White House's tiniest intruders
Newsy
ViewA curious toddler on Tuesday earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal..
-
Secret Service apprehends toddler who trespassed onto White House grounds
NPR
-
Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence
IndiaTimes
-
Secret Service responds after White House fence is breached by toddler
Upworthy
-
Secret Service nabs toddler who squeezed through White House fence
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Time out: Baby breaches White House fence
Upworthy
The White House gates can’t stop all intruders from breaching the premises, apparently. A toddler squeezed through the metal..
-
'Curious young' boy squeezes through White House fence onto presidential grounds
USATODAY.com
-
A Toddler Squeezed Through the White House Fence and Got Scooped Up by the Secret Service
TIME
-
The White House grounds are safe after a toddler breached the fence
NPR
-
Toddler invades White House grounds by slipping through fence: 'Curious young visitor'
FOXNews.com