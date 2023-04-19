India will this year overtake China as the world's most populous country, UN says
Published
India will have about 2.9 million people more than China sometime in the middle of this year, a new U.N. report shows.
Published
India will have about 2.9 million people more than China sometime in the middle of this year, a new U.N. report shows.
India will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation by the middle of this year, according to United Nations data...
Recently, OPEC and some non-OPEC countries, including Russia, announced an oil output cut of around 1.16 million barrels per day...