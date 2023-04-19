Wizards fire president and general manager Tommy Sheppard
“Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans,” owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement.Full Article
The Wizards fired general manager Tommy Sheppard on Wednesday after the team missed the postseason for a second consecutive season.
Sheppard took over for Ernie Grunfeld in 2019